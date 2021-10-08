Bamco Inc. NY Grows Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,647,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.86% of TransUnion worth $180,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmignac Gestion increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 8.3% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 55,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in TransUnion by 6.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,824,000 after acquiring an additional 103,557 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 56.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 7.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,354,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,027,191,000 after buying an additional 667,911 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRU stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.64. 5,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,849. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $78.02 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.36.

In other news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $149,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

