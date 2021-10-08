Bamco Inc. NY Acquires 383 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $305,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, B B H & B Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $3,131,982.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Cowen decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,155.72.

AMZN stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,303.62. 123,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,448,667. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,364.33 and its 200 day moving average is $3,364.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

