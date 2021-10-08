Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,294 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 66.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Ball during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Ball by 125.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $91.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.40 and its 200-day moving average is $87.60.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.94%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.22.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp acquired 3,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.27 per share, with a total value of $267,810.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

