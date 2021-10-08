Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,920 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,920 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 419.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 84.7% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 58.4% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $46.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.