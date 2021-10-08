Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 386.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the period.

BSCM opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average of $21.60. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $21.88.

