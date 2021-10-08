Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 249 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 181.3% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth $142,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of ITA opened at $107.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.69. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.