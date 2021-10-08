Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,514 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The AES were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in The AES by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,271,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,186,934,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630,244 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The AES by 3,392.9% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,860,000 after buying an additional 5,828,221 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of The AES during the 1st quarter valued at $49,598,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of The AES during the 1st quarter valued at $44,196,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The AES by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,257,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,011 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AES opened at $24.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.71, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $18.78 and a 1-year high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

In other The AES news, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of The AES stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,263,724.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,167.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of The AES stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $780,842.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AES shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The AES currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

The AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

