Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 403 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,093,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,363,000 after buying an additional 226,203 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 500,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,715,000 after buying an additional 134,347 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 14,619.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 77,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 76,608 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 374.7% during the second quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 73,188 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 627,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,745,000 after buying an additional 70,427 shares during the period.

Shares of PSK opened at $42.79 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.62.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

