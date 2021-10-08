Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 10,814 Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 1,877.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ONEQ. Freed Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 905.6% during the second quarter. Freed Investment Group now owns 774,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,633,000 after acquiring an additional 697,311 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 909.0% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 682,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,474,000 after acquiring an additional 615,108 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1,347.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 267,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after acquiring an additional 249,213 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 948.4% during the second quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,855,000 after acquiring an additional 238,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $14,667,000.

Get Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF alerts:

ONEQ opened at $56.91 on Friday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $42.11 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.