Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,175,000 after buying an additional 28,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after buying an additional 20,811 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after buying an additional 20,322 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZD opened at $62.32 on Friday. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 1 year low of $34.93 and a 1 year high of $83.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.98.

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

