Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 4.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 4.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 2.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Invitation Homes by 3.0% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on INVH. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.42.

INVH opened at $38.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.85, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.12 and a 200 day moving average of $37.41. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

