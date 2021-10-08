Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 56,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 134,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. 49.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BCSF opened at $14.76 on Friday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $952.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 86.26%. The company had revenue of $46.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.01 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.15%.

BCSF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

