Bailard Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Bailard Inc. lowered its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,288,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,666 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,247,000 after acquiring an additional 625,557 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,131,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,632,000 after acquiring an additional 580,991 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3,947.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 269,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,592,000 after buying an additional 262,485 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 19.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,106,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,843,000 after buying an additional 176,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $157.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.41. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 436.36, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $441.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.93 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The company’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $1,440,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $458,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BFAM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.38.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

