Bailard Inc. Has $1.59 Million Holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,568,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,910,000 after acquiring an additional 769,257 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,646.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,368,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,869,000 after buying an additional 1,289,708 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 436,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after buying an additional 46,906 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 295,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after buying an additional 146,521 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 265,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after buying an additional 64,436 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $28.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%.

