Bailard Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $121.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

