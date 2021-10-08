Bailard Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 16.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 166.7% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 44.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $142.53 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $128.07 and a 52-week high of $152.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.99 and a 200 day moving average of $144.21.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

