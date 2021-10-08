Bailard Inc. Buys 1,984 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Duke Energy by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of DUK opened at $100.96 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.56 and a 12-month high of $108.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.95%.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.