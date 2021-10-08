Bailard Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 91.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,288,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,971,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194,635 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the second quarter worth about $334,000. Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 9.4% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 45,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 59.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 18,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.85. The company has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.684 per share. This represents a yield of 16.36%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 142.65%.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

