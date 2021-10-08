Azimuth Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $12,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $312,000. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 39,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Barclays raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.57.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $96.83. 20,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,604,935. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.48. The firm has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $63.65 and a 12 month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.