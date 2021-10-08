Azimuth Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,590 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up 1.1% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $25,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.13.

PANW traded up $6.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $499.87. 4,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,237. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $440.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.34 and a 52-week high of $502.22.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total value of $5,512,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,253 shares of company stock valued at $21,571,353 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

