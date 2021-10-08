Azimuth Capital Management LLC Increases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,596 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $18,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in NIKE by 24.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in NIKE by 208.6% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in NIKE by 23.2% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 83,614 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,725 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in NIKE by 8.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 220,840 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,376,000 after purchasing an additional 16,506 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.69.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $2,090,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,230,087 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.94. 96,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,568,455. The company has a market cap of $240.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.80 and a 12-month high of $174.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.12 and a 200 day moving average of $148.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

