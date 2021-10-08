Axiom Investors LLC DE Sells 1,516 Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Axiom Investors LLC DE trimmed its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $7,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 25.2% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,845,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,729,000 after buying an additional 572,478 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 38.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,257,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,368,000 after buying an additional 346,942 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 107.8% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 308,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,775,000 after buying an additional 160,234 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 34.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 585,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,212,000 after buying an additional 148,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the second quarter worth $14,443,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on NVMI. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

Nova Measuring Instruments stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,888. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 52 week low of $51.94 and a 52 week high of $110.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $97.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.38 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.