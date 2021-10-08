Axiom Investors LLC DE Raises Stock Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 85.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,260 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Progyny were worth $6,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Progyny in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,333,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Progyny by 135.9% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 23,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 13,463 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the second quarter worth approximately $365,000. Adams Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the second quarter worth approximately $922,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 52.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,924,000 after purchasing an additional 304,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PGNY traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,235. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 74.74 and a beta of 1.78. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $128.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.96 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progyny has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $481,634.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $108,852.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,229,295.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 493,135 shares of company stock valued at $27,621,089 in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

