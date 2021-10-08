Axiom Investors LLC DE Raises Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned approximately 0.26% of Endava worth $15,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Endava by 10.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Endava by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Endava by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DAVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.33.

DAVA stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,855. Endava plc has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $153.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.43.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $40.65. The firm had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.52 million. Endava had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Endava’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Endava plc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endava Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

