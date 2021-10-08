Axiom Investors LLC DE Buys 12,185 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,185 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.2% of Axiom Investors LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $196,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 326 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Latash Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,521,000. Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,262,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernbridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 12,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,123,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,884.67.

GOOGL traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,788.00. 61,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,786.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,506.27. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,465.45 and a 1-year high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.