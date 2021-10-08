Axiom Investors LLC DE Acquires 1,135,154 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,903,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,135,154 shares during the quarter. Trip.com Group comprises 1.7% of Axiom Investors LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $102,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 873.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 23.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 16.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCOM traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,987,304. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.30. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.74.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.17. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Trip.com Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

TCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC lowered their price objective on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho began coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. CLSA cut their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.62.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

