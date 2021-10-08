Axa S.A. Sells 255,143 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Axa S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 466,530 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 255,143 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $82,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $177.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.42. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $323.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.08.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

