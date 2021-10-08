Axa S.A. Raises Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Axa S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,588 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $66,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITW. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 298.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 80,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,817,000 after buying an additional 9,840 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.88.

NYSE ITW opened at $215.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.52 and its 200 day moving average is $226.36. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.29 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 69.71%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

