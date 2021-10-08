Axa S.A. Increases Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Axa S.A. raised its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.10% of Anthem worth $91,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,883,000 after acquiring an additional 335,963 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,134,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $380.66 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.01 and a 52-week high of $406.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $376.52 and a 200-day moving average of $379.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANTM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.90.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.