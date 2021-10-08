Axa S.A. Has $63.05 Million Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Axa S.A. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 673,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,425 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.30% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $63,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 198,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,308,000 after purchasing an additional 85,836 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 408,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,598,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,406,000 after buying an additional 135,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 867,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,277,000 after buying an additional 19,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $2,543,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,206 shares of company stock valued at $19,994,717. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.73.

HZNP stock opened at $113.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $66.41 and a 52 week high of $115.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.75.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.