Axa S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Axa S.A. grew its position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,229 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $58,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quidel by 13.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Quidel in the second quarter worth approximately $1,888,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quidel by 16.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Quidel by 55.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 330,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,276,000 after purchasing an additional 117,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Quidel by 52.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,824,000 after purchasing an additional 139,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $873,925.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QDEL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $144.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.72. Quidel Co. has a one year low of $103.31 and a one year high of $288.70.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $176.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.29 million. Quidel had a net margin of 48.96% and a return on equity of 73.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

