AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Get AVROBIO alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AVROBIO currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.10.

NASDAQ AVRO opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.47. The company has a market capitalization of $244.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.37. AVROBIO has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $20.07.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AVROBIO will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVRO. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AVROBIO by 5.5% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AVROBIO by 10.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in AVROBIO by 122.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO Company Profile

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVROBIO (AVRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.