Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Truist

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) had its target price lowered by Truist from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avnet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avnet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

AVT stock opened at $36.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Avnet has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 0.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Avnet will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Avnet during the first quarter worth approximately $4,080,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the third quarter worth approximately $710,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 33.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1,115.5% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 216,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,970,000 after purchasing an additional 198,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

