Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) will report earnings of $1.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $1.06. Avnet reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $5.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 0.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVT. TheStreet lowered Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist lowered their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $125,065.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Avnet by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Avnet in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Avnet by 602.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Avnet in the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Avnet in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.07. Avnet has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Avnet’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

