Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Avast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Avast stock remained flat at $$8.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.23. Avast has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $8.45.

Avast Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security software. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Small and Medium Business (SMB) segments. The Consumer Products segment offers desktop security, server protection, mobile device protection, and consist of free and premium paid products for the individual consumer market.

