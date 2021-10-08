Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:AVCO) Stock Price Down 2%

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO)’s share price was down 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.88. Approximately 30,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 344,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:AVCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter. Avalon GloboCare had a negative return on equity of 255.74% and a negative net margin of 821.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avalon GloboCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Avalon GloboCare during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Avalon GloboCare during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Avalon GloboCare during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Avalon GloboCare during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development of biotechnology and provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Operating; Medical Related Consulting Services; and Development Services & Sales of Developed Products. It offers regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, exosome technology, and rehabilitation medicine through Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms.

