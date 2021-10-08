Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 19,774.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 694,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 691,313 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,426,000 after purchasing an additional 175,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,540,285,000 after buying an additional 769,762 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 20.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 81.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.50.

ADP opened at $208.95 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.59 and a fifty-two week high of $217.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.47 and a 200-day moving average of $199.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $88.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

In related news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

