Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURCU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURCU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the August 31st total of 13,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AURCU opened at $10.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.30. Aurora Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $11.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Aurora Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aurora Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Aurora Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aurora Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $259,000.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

