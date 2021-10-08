Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP)’s stock price dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.84 and last traded at $19.94. Approximately 147,275 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,122,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.28.

AUPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bloom Burton started coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. Analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $1,907,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 282,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,199,500. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

