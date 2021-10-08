AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. AT&T posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $4.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.90.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.83. 783,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,574,602. AT&T has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $191.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.38, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,909,000 after purchasing an additional 874,730 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 500,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,173,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 198,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

