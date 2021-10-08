ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $46.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.46. ATN International has a fifty-two week low of $40.99 and a fifty-two week high of $52.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.13 million, a P/E ratio of -57.28 and a beta of 0.24.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. ATN International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $123.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.27 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ATN International will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -188.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATNI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ATN International by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ATN International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in ATN International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ATN International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,091,000. 64.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

