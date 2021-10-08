Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th.

Atlas has a dividend payout ratio of 37.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Atlas to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

Get Atlas alerts:

NYSE:ATCO opened at $14.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13. Atlas has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Atlas had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Atlas’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Atlas will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlas stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,078,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420,550 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.25% of Atlas worth $43,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Atlas in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.