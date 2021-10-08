Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th.

Atlas has a dividend payout ratio of 37.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Atlas to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

Get Atlas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATCO opened at $14.58 on Friday. Atlas has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Atlas had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlas will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlas stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,078,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.25% of Atlas worth $43,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

ATCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Atlas in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.