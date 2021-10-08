Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Short Interest Down 20.5% in September

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 702,600 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the August 31st total of 883,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 331,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of AIZ traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $162.69. 200,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,048. Assurant has a 52 week low of $118.58 and a 52 week high of $172.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Assurant will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,124,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,770,000 after purchasing an additional 350,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,475,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,181,000 after purchasing an additional 111,742 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,761,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,398,000 after purchasing an additional 155,671 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,405,000 after purchasing an additional 102,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,776,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,568,000 after purchasing an additional 17,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AIZ. William Blair began coverage on Assurant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

