Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Short Interest Down 20.5% in September

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 702,600 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the August 31st total of 883,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 331,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of AIZ traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $162.69. 200,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,048. Assurant has a 52 week low of $118.58 and a 52 week high of $172.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66.
Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Assurant will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,124,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,770,000 after purchasing an additional 350,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,475,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,181,000 after purchasing an additional 111,742 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,761,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,398,000 after purchasing an additional 155,671 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,405,000 after purchasing an additional 102,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,776,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,568,000 after purchasing an additional 17,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have commented on AIZ. William Blair began coverage on Assurant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.
Assurant Company Profile
Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.
