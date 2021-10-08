ASD Trading 5.4% Lower This Week (ASD)

ASD (CURRENCY:ASD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One ASD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000672 BTC on exchanges. ASD has a total market cap of $239.17 million and $3.95 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00049204 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.69 or 0.00225995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.69 or 0.00103421 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00012410 BTC.

ASD Coin Profile

ASD is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.