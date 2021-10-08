Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.31

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.31 and traded as high as C$11.76. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit shares last traded at C$11.65, with a volume of 296,034 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AX.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit to C$12.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$12.50 target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.25 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.29.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.99.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

