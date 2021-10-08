ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €38.11 ($44.84).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MT shares. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 1-year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

