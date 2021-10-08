ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €38.11 ($44.84).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MT shares. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 1-year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

