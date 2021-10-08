Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Vanguard Group Inc.’s Largest Position

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.3% of Vanguard Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.65% of Apple worth $173,245,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $143.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.50. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,673,583 shares of company stock worth $394,667,857 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.