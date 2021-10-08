Appen Limited (ASX:APX) Insider Vanessa Liu Buys 1,643 Shares

Appen Limited (ASX:APX) insider Vanessa Liu bought 1,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$8.94 ($6.39) per share, with a total value of A$14,688.42 ($10,491.73).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.86.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. Appen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.44%.

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides data solutions and services for machine learning and artificial intelligence applications for technology companies, auto manufacturers, and government agencies in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Relevance and Speech and Image.

