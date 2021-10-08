Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $25.500-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $25.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANTM. Zacks Investment Research raised Anthem from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $419.90.

ANTM stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $382.09. 9,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $376.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.76. Anthem has a 12 month low of $269.01 and a 12 month high of $406.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anthem will post 25.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Anthem stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Anthem worth $598,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

